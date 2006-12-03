The only clouds in this visible satellite image from 11 AM today are a little west and east of our state, so all the white and light gray shading you see over NC is snow and sleet cover left behind by...
The only clouds in this visible satellite image from 11 AM today are a little west and east of our state, so all the white and light gray shading you see over NC is snow and sleet cover left behind by yesterday's storm. A good two-thirds of the state got at least enough to whiten the ground.
