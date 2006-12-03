

Read More On cold, clear nights like last night, radiation escaping from the surface cools the ground, which in turn cools the air in contact with it by means of conduction. That process cools a shallow layer of air very... On cold, clear nights like last night, radiation escaping from the surface cools the ground, which in turn cools the air in contact with it by means of conduction. That process cools a shallow layer of air very efficiently, but the process can be interrupted or even reversed if winds pick up and mix air from a few tens or hundreds of feet up down to the surface. We saw a nice example of that in Roxboro last night. This is a list of observations from there, newest at the top. We see that when the winds were calm (dir and spd columns at 0) from about 1 AM (0600Z) to near 3:20 AM (0820Z), the temperature tumbled from the teens down to 3 degrees. At that point, winds picked back up from the northwest, and within a short time the temperature was again in double digits, even though sunrise was still 3-4 hours away...



