You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19JJ8

— A driver suffered minor injuries early Thursday morning after falling asleep while driving on Interstate 40 in Johnston County.

Initial reports said a young child was ejected from the back seat of the car when the vehicle overturned, but authorities later said no child was ejected.

According to officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver fell asleep around 3:45 a.m. when the car ran off the roadway and overturned at mile marker 335 near N.C. Highway 96.

The car contained a family of five from Indiana. Troopers said the family was in route to visit their son, who is stationed at at Camp Lejeune. Officials said the marine and his wife had their first child on Wednesday and the family was driving down to visit.

The crash is under investigation.