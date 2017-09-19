You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/199wm

— A plan by the City of Raleigh to widen a busy road in north Raleigh has some neighborhoods gathering resistance.

The project would add more lanes to Falls of Neuse Road between Interstate 540 and just north of Durant Road, but a neighborhood group has an online petition against widening Falls of Neuse Road. The petition had about 80 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

The project is part of the city’s 2030 comprehensive plan, which would update properties from the Falls of Neuse corridor between Durant Road and the Neuse River, but promises to preserve the rural character.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is proposing to widen the road to three lanes in both directions with a median to improve traffic flow. They say the project would make the roadway safer.

Two alternative plans are also being considered- one that would widen Falls of Neuse Road only on the eastbound side and another that would only widen the westbound side.

Many resident comments on the online petition express concerns about how the project will impact property values and the overall “neighborhood friendliness.” One commenter said they’re afraid the area would become similar to the busy Capital Boulevard.

The projected cost of the project is $7.7 million. Planning for the project is still underway and construction is expected to begin in fall 2019.

Residents are expected to call on city officials to shut the project down at a Tuesday night meeting that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.