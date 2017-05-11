You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/183H4

— Spring Lake police say one of two men charged in the November shooting death of DeVante Saquan Tart was taken into custody this week in Wayne County.

Glenn Warren, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, authorities say.

Warren is one of two men charged with first-degree murder in Tart's death.

Authorities arrested Devante Shamar "Flip" Watson, 18, in Fayetteville in January, and Watson's mother, Marisha Britton, 42, as well as Jameshia Walker, 19, were charged as accessories after the fact of murder in Tart's death.

Authorities are still searching for 18-year-old Devante Shamar Watson, of Spring Lake.

Tart was found dead Nov. 5 behind a vacant apartment complex in Spring Lake. Police said Tart's murder was not random and police said the shooting could have been gang related.

Warren was in the Wayne County jail Thursday awaiting a first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.