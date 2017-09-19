You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 29-year-old man was electrocuted while working at the Butterball plant in Mt. Olive on Tuesday.

Authorities said the EMS were called to the plant at 1627 Garner Chapel Road at about 1:30 p.m. and found staff members performing CPR on Robert McCullen.

Emergency personnel took over and performed CPR on McCullen for 45 minutes without success. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said McCullen was doing maintenance work when he was electrocuted by a cable.

McCullen was a member of the maintenance crew at the plant, officials said.