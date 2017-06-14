You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night after a two-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded around 11:18 p.m. to the intersection of Raeford and Strickland Bridge roads after the cars crashed. Two vehicles were involved.

The driver of both vehicles were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and were listed in fair condition, police said. A child passenger, who police said appeared to be younger than 4 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Raeford Road was closed for a few hours overnight.

The names of the people involved were not released.