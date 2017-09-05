You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 20-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat of a car died Tuesday after a drive-by shooting.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where the driver of the car, 26-year-old Leo Cortez Johnson, told them that another car had fired multiple rounds into his 2007 Acura near the 900 block of Kennesaw Drive.

The man said he drove the passenger, Jasmine Monique Street, to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Johnson was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-818-3468 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.