You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18HDe

— One woman is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Fayetteville.

Authorities said a Toyota Camry, driven by Freda Elkins Dent, 77, of River Ridge Road and Honda Accord driven by Charisse Yevette Tate-Sparks, 47, of Chesapeake Road collided near the intersection of Ramsey Street and Summerchase Drive at about 11:50 a.m.

Fayetteville police said the collision caused a chain reaction crash, involving a GMC pick-up truck, and a tractor trailer.

Dent, of the 6300 block of River Ridge Road was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injures.

The driver of the pick-up truck, identified as Byron Anthony Wilkinson, 47, of Garner, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was later transferred to UNC Hospitals, where he remains in critical condition.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1830 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.