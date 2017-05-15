You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185DO

— Delaware police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with the kidnapping of a clerk from a Surfside Beach, S.C., convenience store.

Surveillance video from the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road showed a masked man gripping the clerk by her arm and marching her out of the store at gunpoint.

Authorities found the two suspects – Nazjier Ferrell of New Castle, Del., and Destiny Kristyle Simmons of Surfside Beach, both 18 – in Delaware and are planning to extradite them to South Carolina where they will be charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and weapons charges according to Horry County Police.