Pair charged in convenience store kidnapping caught on camera
Posted 11:44 a.m. today
Updated 37 minutes ago
Surfside Beach, S.C. — Delaware police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with the kidnapping of a clerk from a Surfside Beach, S.C., convenience store.
Surveillance video from the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road showed a masked man gripping the clerk by her arm and marching her out of the store at gunpoint.
Authorities found the two suspects – Nazjier Ferrell of New Castle, Del., and Destiny Kristyle Simmons of Surfside Beach, both 18 – in Delaware and are planning to extradite them to South Carolina where they will be charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and weapons charges according to Horry County Police.
