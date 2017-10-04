Local News
Woman assaulted, robbed on UNC-Chapel Hill campus
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Campus police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said a woman was assaulted and robbed late Tuesday.
The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m., and the robber fled on foot in the direction of South Columbia Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The robber was described as a black man in his late 30s, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. Police said he did not have a weapon.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911.
