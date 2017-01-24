You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of misdemeanor child neglect after police said her young daughter was found wandering a Fayetteville street.

Fayetteville police tweeted at about 1:30 p.m. that they had located a young child. Officers were working to identified her and find her parents.

About an hour later, police tweeted that the child's parents had been located.

Her parents have been located! Thank you everyone for your assistance! https://t.co/OB0MgrGcvU — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 24, 2017

Do you know this child? FayPD officers found her and are trying to locate her parents. If you have any info please call 911 immediately! pic.twitter.com/8Z4WJ6MeL2 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 24, 2017

No additional details were immediately available.