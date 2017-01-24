  • Weather

Woman arrested after child found wandering Fayetteville street

Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 3 minutes ago

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of misdemeanor child neglect after police said her young daughter was found wandering a Fayetteville street.

Fayetteville police tweeted at about 1:30 p.m. that they had located a young child. Officers were working to identified her and find her parents.

About an hour later, police tweeted that the child's parents had been located.

No additional details were immediately available.

