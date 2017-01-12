You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The snow and ice has melted, the roads are clear and many are back to normal driving routines. But for some, the car troubles may not be over.

When the roads were slick and icy, there were many accidents, keeping tow truck drivers and body shops across the area very busy. While it may seem like that winter storm is well behind us, there are certain car issues that people are facing now.

Brian Garner, owner of Village Motor Works said that was without a doubt his most common complaint after the temperatures dipped over the last few days.

"This week, we've seen a lot of cars with the engines not running correctly. Usually because the ignition system is not used to this type of weather so it starts to break down," Garner said. "And they just have it where it's running poorly the check engine light comes on so they come in for that."

Garner said the snowy and icy roads also caused quite a few alignment issues, something Rudy Sinigur knows all too well.

"I was just trying to move my car to the parking lot and it was really icy trying to get out of the parking lot. as I was driving up, i ran into a sidewalk with my right tire and it messed up my alignment," Sinigur said.

While some car troubles make themselves known right away, others don't. Broken windshield wipers can be a major problem.



"Sometimes, they're left on and they freeze up and the first time you cut them on they don't move. But also they can tear, if they get frozen to the windshield," Garner said.

Unless you test them out, you might not even know they're broken until you need them again. They could not only be an inconvenience, but a serious safety hazard as well.

Garner said this time around the issues he's seen have been pretty minor and most could be prevented with routine maintenance before the snow came down. He suggested washing your car to remove the salt and other substances used on the roads. It can cause corrosion and cause bigger problems down the road.