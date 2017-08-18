You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18rXs

— The CEO of a technology firm bringing 2,000 jobs to Wake County has resigned, according to the company.

Vishal Sikka, managing director and CEO of Infosys, resigned on Friday during a board of directors meeting. The board accepted his resignation, effective immediately.

Sikka cited among his reasons for leaving, "the distractions that we have seen, the constant drumbeat of the same issues over and over again, while ignoring and undermining the good work that has been done, take the excitement and passion out of this amazing journey."

Sikka worked in the position for three years. He will continue as the company's executive vice chairman until a new CEO can be found.

The India-based company announced in July its plan to bring 2,000 jobs to Wake County that average a starting salary above $72,000, according to previous reports. State officials said the deal includes some $25 million in state grants and other supports.