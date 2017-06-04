You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wilson man charged in connection to the death of his wife and father was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday after abandoning his car at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and fleeing North Carolina on a plane.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner around 11 p.m. at a home in San Pedro, almost 24 hours after his family members were found dead at his Wilson home.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office charged Joyner with two counts of murder in the death of his wife and father, whose bodies were found around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Officials responding to a welfare check call said Michelle Joyner, 36, and Dennis Ray Joyner, 63, were inside a home in the 4100 block of Evansdale Road.

Joyner's child, a toddler, who was also inside the home when deputies arrived, was unhurt. Officials said the toddler was locked inside one of the home's bedrooms.

Based on an initial investigation, authorities said they believe Michelle Joyner and Dennis Ray Joyner were killed during the morning hours Friday. Authorities say they lived in the home with Michael Allen Joyner, who was not there when deputies arrived.

Prior to his California arrest, officials found and seized Michael Allen Joyner's vehicle at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“This incident appears to be domestic in nature with an ax being the choice of weapon use to facilitate this crime," said Sheriff Woodard. "We were able to locate his vehicle as well as gather intelligence as to his whereabouts in California. We are now awaiting the extradition results so that this suspect can be brought back to Wilson County to face these charges.”

Michael Allen Joyner is currently being detained at the Los Angeles County Jail.