— The Wilson County Sherrif's Office has charged 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner with two counts of murder in the death of his wife and father, who were found dead Friday evening in a southeast Wilson home.

Authorities responding to a welfare check call at about 7:30 p.m. Friday found Michelle Joyner, 36, and Dennis Ray Joyner, 63, dead inside a home in the 4100 block of Evansdale Road.

A toddler also inside the home when deputies arrived was unhurt. Officials said the toddler was locked inside one of the home's bedrooms.

Based on an initial investigation, authorities said they believe Michelle Joyner and Dennis Ray Joyner were killed during the morning hours Friday. Authorities say they lived in the home with Michael Allen Joyner, who was not there when deputies arrived.

Michael Allen Joyner's vehicle was later found and seized at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Detectives believe Michael Allen Joyner may have taken a flight to Los Angeles, Calif.

Michael Allen Joyner is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the incident should call the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 252-237-2118.