Wegmans to build second Cary location
Posted 11:55 a.m. today
Updated 11:56 a.m. today
Cary, N.C. — Cary will soon be home to two Wegmans locations.
In April, the New York-based grocery chain announced it would anchor a North Hills-style development in Cary, called the East Cary Gateway. But it isn't the brand's only store planned for the city.
Another location in west Cary is in the works at Davis Drive and Airport Boulevard.
The two Cary locations will make up half the Wegmans stores in the Triangle as the company plans to open spots in Chapel Hill and Raleigh, as well.
Wegmans currently has stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company said the North Carolina locations are still in the final stages of negotiation or are waiting for municipal approval.
