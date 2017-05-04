  • Weather

Warrant: Murder suspect drove victim's car on day body was found on greenway

Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda
Raleigh, N.C. — The man charged with the murder of a friend found dead on the Raleigh greenway drove the victim's car on the day his body was found, according to a warrant in the case.

Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda, 18, is being held without bond in the Wake County jail and is also on a detainer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, because agents believe he entered the United States illegally from El Salvador.

Police allege Lara-Pineda killed Fredys Odilo Del Cid Ramos, 28, and dumped him in a wooded area in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive in March.

Investigators found that the men spoke on the phone and Ramos visited Lara-Pineda at his Brentwood Road apartment in the hours before his body was found.

After Ramos' 2002 Toyota Celica was found parked outside Lara-Pineda's apartment, police asked to search the vehicle. They found a receipt inside for a Walgreeen's on New Bern Avenue and, using store surveillance video, spotted a man who appears to be Lara-Pineda driving the car.

Police also searched Lara-Pineda's apartment and seized clothing they believe he wore on the day Ramos disappeared.

