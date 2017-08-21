You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A vandalized wall was discovered on Monday morning at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Raleigh.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews began scrubbing away a message that was painted in white on the brick wall surrounding the gardens at 1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Crews said the message, which appeared in photos to read, "Let his own words speak," seemed to be promoting peace. Crews said three poster boards also contained messages.

The statue and garden area at the park were not damaged.