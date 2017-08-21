Local News
Wall vandalized at MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh
Posted 49 minutes ago
Updated 47 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A vandalized wall was discovered on Monday morning at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Around 9:30 a.m., crews began scrubbing away a message that was painted in white on the brick wall surrounding the gardens at 1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Crews said the message, which appeared in photos to read, "Let his own words speak," seemed to be promoting peace. Crews said three poster boards also contained messages.
The statue and garden area at the park were not damaged.
Colin Burch III Aug 21, 10:43 a.m.
Would MLK be concerned about statues?
“But there is something that I must say to my people, who stand on the warm threshold which leads into the palace of justice: In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
From ‘I have a dream’ speech 1963 Martin Luther King