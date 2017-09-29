Wake Forest police: Three Gila monsters on loose
Posted 49 minutes ago
Updated 46 minutes ago
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest police on Friday warned residents in and around the Bowling Green subdivision that a resident had lost three venomous Gila monsters.
The police department posted to Facebook that the lizards were missing and that "several area residents have reported seeing the escapees on social media."
Gila monsters will generally avoid humans, but their bite can be painful, and they tend to latch on once they bite, according to the San Diego Zoo.
Gila monsters can grow to 2 feet long and weigh 5 pounds or more.
Anyone who spots one of the lizards is encouraged to call Wake County Animal Control at 919-856-6911.
Cnc Stone Sep 29, 10:41 a.m.
Not veniom bacteria better read more do less insulting !
Frank Curcio Sep 29, 10:37 a.m.
Sorry, there is one - the Gila Monster. Check around before throwing around absolutes.
Cnc Stone Sep 29, 10:19 a.m.
No such thing as a " venomous lizard " !