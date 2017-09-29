You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake Forest police on Friday warned residents in and around the Bowling Green subdivision that a resident had lost three venomous Gila monsters.

The police department posted to Facebook that the lizards were missing and that "several area residents have reported seeing the escapees on social media."

Gila monsters will generally avoid humans, but their bite can be painful, and they tend to latch on once they bite, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Gila monsters can grow to 2 feet long and weigh 5 pounds or more.

Anyone who spots one of the lizards is encouraged to call Wake County Animal Control at 919-856-6911.