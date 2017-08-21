Local News
Wake County Detention Center worker accused of selling drugs to inmates
Posted 8 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — A former employee of the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Rd. will appear in court on Monday after being charged with selling drugs to inmates last month.
Andrew Richard Byrd, 25, of Apex, was arrested while at work on July 28. According to records, he was charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, providing drugs to inmate, heroin possession and conspire to sell/deliver a controlled substance.
Byrd is being held on a $500,000 bond.
