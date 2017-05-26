You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple fire departments responded to a fire Friday at an apartment complex on Prince George Lane in north Raleigh.

The fire damaged a dozen units in the Six Forks Station Apartments complex, off Six Forks Road and Forum Drive, Raleigh Assistant Fire Chief James Poole said.

"It looked like a movie. It was big, tall, scary, hot flames, and it was loud," said Taylor Brown, who was visiting friends at the complex and started banging on doors to alert people to the fire.

Daniel Bargus, 19, was just passing by when he saw the fire and went to help. Witnesses said he kicked in the doors of several units to see if anyone was inside.

"I was praying no one was in here and no one was in the back room," Bargus said. "All I remember is the heat. I cracked my eyes (open) for a second to see if it was burning, and the ceiling was falling in."

"When I came out, it was fire everywhere. It was on the roof, and at one point, it caught on a tree and went down," resident Khepi Andres said. "It was kind of scary. I was standing right here and could feel the heat and everything."

No injuries were reported, but 15 to 20 people were displaced, Poole said.

The Red Cross was working with those who lost their homes to make sure they had somewhere to go and a recovery plan, spokeswoman Brittany Jennings said. Those in need of assistance can call the Red Cross in Raleigh at 919-231-1602.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.