You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Hjo

Friends, family and Durham community members will meet near the Tokyo Express restaurant on Guess Road, Thursday at 7 p.m. for a vigil to honor 7 year-old Kamari Munerlyn.

Munerlyn, who was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School, was killed in a shooting on Sunday around 5 p.m. a little over a mile from the vigil location. The boy's funeral is scheduled for Monday.

The SUV Kamari Munerlyn was riding in was shot into multiple times near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

Police arrested 28-year-old Devon Fowler, and charged him with murder and conspiracy. Who he conspired with is still unclear. He's the only one who has been arrested so far.

Munerlyn's family believe the shooting was gang-related and that the boyfriend of the boy's mother was the intended target.