— British prosecutors have dropped sex charges against a Cary woman, according to the BBC.

Christine Abad, 27, was arrested in Wales on Jan. 2 and had been charged with luring a 15-year-old for sexual purposes and two counts of sexual touching.

Family members told WRAL News in early January that Abad left the Triangle in late December to study in the United Kingdom. She later called her aunt to report she had been mugged and that her passport had been stolen.

British prosecutors told the BBC on Friday that they decided to drop the charges after reviewing evidence in the case and determining there was no "realistic prospect" of convicting Abad.