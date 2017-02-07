Local News

Two Durham police motorcycle officers, sheriff's deputy seriously injured in crash

Bahama, N.C. — Two Durham police motorcycle officers and a sheriff's deputy on a motorcycle were involved in a serious crash during a training exercise Tuesday afternoon in the 8500 block of South Lowell Road.

Kammie Michael, a spokeswoman for the Durham Police Department, confirmed the crash but could not provide any additional details.

  • Mark Lucy Feb 7, 4:24 p.m.
    What has that got to with this news story? Prayers for all involved.

  • George Orwell Feb 7, 4:08 p.m.
    Harleys are great cruisers but no so great as police cycles. Kawasaki still makes the KZ1000 police bike (70s model with updates) for half the cost of a Harley and a much better performer (for police needs). Buying American cycles doesn't make sense with the US manufacturer doesn't produce the cycle they need.

    Hopefully they will be ok.