Two Durham police motorcycle officers, sheriff's deputy seriously injured in crash
Bahama, N.C. — Two Durham police motorcycle officers and a sheriff's deputy on a motorcycle were involved in a serious crash during a training exercise Tuesday afternoon in the 8500 block of South Lowell Road.
Kammie Michael, a spokeswoman for the Durham Police Department, confirmed the crash but could not provide any additional details.
