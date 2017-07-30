Troopers searching for driver of Honda abandoned on I-40 with alcohol inside
Johnston County, N.C. — Troopers are searching for anybody involved in a crash with a blue 2003 Honda Accord after one was found abandoned on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Sunday afternoon.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a Honda with heavy front end damage was found abandoned in the middle of the westbound lanes of I-40 near U.S. Highway 70 just before 2:30 p.m.
Troopers said they believe the driver of the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash and then fled before the car died in the middle of the interstate.
At least three open alcohol containers were found inside the Honda and there was a strong smell of alcohol inside the car, troopers said.
The driver of the car has not been apprehended.
