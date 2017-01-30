You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems-wide outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancelations.

Most flights were resuming Monday at Raleigh-Durham International and at other airports across the country, but the glitch continues to cause problems for some local travelers.

Around 9 p.m., an outage affected Delta Airlines flights, grounding at least 150 planes for two hours.

Expecting an arriving @Delta passenger tonight? They're reporting some computer issues. Check flight status before heading to RDU. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 30, 2017

At RDU, officials say 12 flights were interrupted due to the outage.

@RustyWill I sorry for the delay. Our systems are down. IT is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline's website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this "frustrating situation."

Even though most Delta flights are back in the air, officials are asking travelers to remember the following:

Not all delays and cancelations are reflected online or on Delta mobile apps

Unaccompanied minors will not be allowed on flights until noon on Monday

Have a back up plan in case you experience issues with your flight

Bastian says this type of disruption "is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service."

Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3. In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.