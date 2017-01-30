Travelers at RDU dealing with delays after Delta outage
Posted 6:10 a.m. today
Updated 46 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems-wide outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancelations.
Most flights were resuming Monday at Raleigh-Durham International and at other airports across the country, but the glitch continues to cause problems for some local travelers.
Around 9 p.m., an outage affected Delta Airlines flights, grounding at least 150 planes for two hours.
At RDU, officials say 12 flights were interrupted due to the outage.
In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline's website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this "frustrating situation."
Even though most Delta flights are back in the air, officials are asking travelers to remember the following:
- Not all delays and cancelations are reflected online or on Delta mobile apps
- Unaccompanied minors will not be allowed on flights until noon on Monday
- Have a back up plan in case you experience issues with your flight
Bastian says this type of disruption "is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service."
Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3. In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.
