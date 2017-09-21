Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pints of vodka overturns on US 70
Posted 6:44 a.m. today
Updated 36 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — A tractor trailer carrying a large load of vodka overturned on Thursday near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road in Clayton.
The wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m. at one of Clayton's busiest intersections, town officials stated. Fire crews were able to quickly contain an oil spill related to the crash.
A passerby stopped to help the driver to get out of the truck, which was carrying 17 pallets, or about 40,000 pints, of vodka. Officials say no one was injured.
The truck's cab and trailer were disconnected to try to right the rig. But when crews tried to get the trailer upright, the weight of the load bent the metal body against the straps. Instead, the cargo will be taken off box by box, officials said.
Emergency responders have closed Shotwell Road from U.S. 70 all the way to Old Garner Road. While all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of U.S. 70 remain open, drivers are being asked to avoid this area. Detours are posted to direct drivers on Shotwell Road to use Old U.S. Highway 70 and head to Moore or Robertson Street to access 70.
Wayne Hill Sep 21, 11:08 a.m.
All we need now is for a Vermouth, Orange Juice or Tomato Juice truck to collide with this truck. PARTY!
Janet Ghumri Sep 21, 10:52 a.m.
and the weekend starts now? kinda early, but okkkk!
Jon Smith Sep 21, 10:34 a.m.
"cargo will be taken off box by box"...just ask for volunteers and you have it done in a jiffy.
Mike Hodges Sep 21, 10:25 a.m.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eal4fep7pK4
Aerin Gunn Sep 21, 10:16 a.m.
Shotwell Road? Bwahahahahaha!!!
Jerry Sawyer Sep 21, 10:09 a.m.
Bet people wished they had a straw😊
John Smith Sep 21, 8:22 a.m.
"Tractor trailer carrying wine gets tipsy"
Clarence Drumgoole Sep 21, 7:31 a.m.
Say it ain't so?
Robin Duff Sep 21, 7:22 a.m.
NOOOOOOOOOO!