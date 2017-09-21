You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A tractor trailer carrying a large load of vodka overturned on Thursday near U.S. Highway 70 and Shotwell Road in Clayton.

The wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m. at one of Clayton's busiest intersections, town officials stated. Fire crews were able to quickly contain an oil spill related to the crash.

A passerby stopped to help the driver to get out of the truck, which was carrying 17 pallets, or about 40,000 pints, of vodka. Officials say no one was injured.

Tractor trailer overturned on Shotwell Rd. near 70. Shotwell closed from 70 to Executive Dr. Driver ok, passerby helped driver get out. pic.twitter.com/QyhCk4GlVB — Town of Clayton (@TownofClayton) September 21, 2017

The truck's cab and trailer were disconnected to try to right the rig. But when crews tried to get the trailer upright, the weight of the load bent the metal body against the straps. Instead, the cargo will be taken off box by box, officials said.

Emergency responders have closed Shotwell Road from U.S. 70 all the way to Old Garner Road. While all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of U.S. 70 remain open, drivers are being asked to avoid this area. Detours are posted to direct drivers on Shotwell Road to use Old U.S. Highway 70 and head to Moore or Robertson Street to access 70.