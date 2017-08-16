Local News

Three more charged in Durham Confederate statue vandalism

Posted 9:28 a.m. today
Updated 1:32 p.m. today

Durham, N.C. — Three more people were arrested Wednesday in the vandalism of a Confederate statue on Monday night in Durham.

Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham, were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse, where a woman who climbed the statue was making her first appearance after she was arrested Tuesday. Peter Gull Gilbert, 39, also of Durham, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

All three are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, of Garner, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the same crimes, and authorities said more arrests are expected.

A group of protesters tore the statue down Monday after a white nationalist rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., ended with one woman dead and almost two dozen injured. The events in Charlottesville sparked rallies around the country in support of counter-protesters.

Durham County authorities were using video from the scene to identify the people involved in the vandalism.

Sheriff Mike Andrews called the protesters' actions "a blatant violation of the law," but he said no one was arrested during the demonstration because officials worried about injuries in the resulting chaos.

"Don't mistake restraint for inaction," he said Tuesday. "Had I ordered my deputies to engage a hostile crowd, there would have been serious injuries. Statues can be replaced; lives cannot."

Calls to remove Confederate statues are gaining more traction across the country, but a 2015 North Carolina law limits the movement of such monuments. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday called for the repeal of the law, saying leaving the monuments up could be dangerous.

"My first responsibility as governor is to protect North Carolinians and keep them safe," Cooper said in an online post. "The likelihood of protesters being injured or worse as they may try to topple any one of the hundreds of monuments in our state concerns me. And the potential for those same white supremacist elements we saw in Charlottesville to swarm the site, weapons in hand, in retaliation is a threat to public safety."

After being released on bond, Tran said she wants to see Cooper take action on removing Confederate monuments.

"Clearly, in Durham, we showed Gov. Roy Cooper that, if he didn't take action, we would," Tran said. "So, to Roy Cooper, we say, 'You're welcome,' because it wasn't his original idea to take down these statues. So, we'll see what actions he takes next, but we want to claim that [pulling down the Durham statue] as a win for the movement. The movement did this."

Triangle Area Special Offers
28 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Teddy Fowler Aug 16, 2:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    At the very least they should have to pay for the damages... the full amount.... and maybe a 100 hours each of community service.... I would suggest spending time cleaning bird droppings off of all the statues would be good penance....

  • Clarence Drumgoole Aug 16, 2:30 p.m.
    user avatar

    8 hrs. Community Service!

  • Jeff Freuler Aug 16, 2:18 p.m.
    user avatar

    Interesting, or not, to listen to their chant and see their signs. That are just as much haters, racists and bigots that they are accusing others of being

  • Gene Carmack Aug 16, 2:15 p.m.
    user avatar

    I am hoping these criminals and the others involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and given maximum sentences and fines, no plea deals whatsoever.

  • Nicolle Leney Aug 16, 2:10 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    I’m not excusing the vandalism, but the NC GA has intentionally backed people into a corner.

    Read the "Historic Artifact Management & Patriotism Act." It is literally legally impossible to remove statues on public property. If they are relocated, it needs to be "to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access that are within the boundaries of the jurisdiction from which it was relocated." It cannot be relocated to a museum, cemetery, or mausoleum unless it was already at that type of site. The way they wrote the law, there is NO alternative options. None. Zip. Nada.

    Given that the ADMITTED political gerrymandering (by admitted I mean written into official redistricting guidelines) has given Republicans a supermajority, what are people's options? There are NONE.

    Cities and counties should have the right to make this decision. Require the city/county to vote. That would be fair.

  • Jamie Aycock Aug 16, 2:02 p.m.
    user avatar

    So next on the "to do list" Take down the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson, Washington, Mount Rushmore and then once that is done get rid of the entire Democratic party since "historically" speaking this is all due to them supporting slavery, the KKK, and keeping people oppressed for the sake of the votes.

  • Marty Baker Aug 16, 1:27 p.m.
    user avatar

    So now anything that offends anyone should be removed and banished forever. Abortion has to be the most offensive thing I've seen in my lifetime. Wonder why it's still allowed? Oh that's right, to a liberal, taking their child's life is a "choice". My bad.

  • John Kramer Aug 16, 1:14 p.m.
    user avatar

    Statue Lives Matter

  • John Townsend Aug 16, 1:08 p.m.
    user avatar

    I doubt this will amount to much. DA will cut a deal that gets them off with no punishment and the police will get the message to ignore this in the future.

  • Frank Curcio Aug 16, 1:04 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I'm sure that can't be your real name; you wouldn't be so quick with the juvenile insults if it were.

More...

 

 