You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1908S

— Two additional people has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two people who were found shot in a car last month, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Recardo Fargas, of 154 Pat Way, in Lillington, was already charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Bryant James Rosser, 27, and Kelcie Lynn Vann, 24.

Tracey Nicole Read, of 1836 Rice Rd. of Sanford, and Jadin Quincey Baily, of 111 Senora Dr. Lillington, are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Fargas and Bailey are being held without bond. Their first court appearences are scheduled for September 5.

Rosser and Vann, both of Lee County, were found in a grey Toyota Camry on August 14. The car, which was found on the side of a dirt path near Buffalo Lakes Road and Twin Ponds Road, had multiple bullet holes in the windshield and hood.

'It's still not real to us:' Family reacts to woman, man found dead in bullet-riddled car

Vann's relatives called the victims "new friends" and said they may have been romantically linked