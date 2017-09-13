You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Granville County jury on Wednesday spared the life of a Texas man who robbed and killed a local couple almost three years ago.

Jurors deliberated about two hours before unanimously deciding to recommend a sentence of life in prison without parole for Eric Alexander Campbell.

Last month, the jury found Campbell, 24, of Alvin, Texas, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of cruelty to animals in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62.

"When you and your father participated in these horrible murders here in Granville County, you left a big hold in Granville County that's going to be felt for generations," Superior Court Judge Henry Hight told Campbell before sentencing him. "Two of the really good people in the world, who made a difference, are dead.

"You're from Texas, and if this had been committed in Texas, you'd have been tried, convicted and executed," Hight said. "You need to thank God and this jury and the fact that you're in North Carolina that your life has been spared."

Authorities say Campbell and his father, Edward Watson Campbell, stormed into the Faulkners' home in northern Granville County, robbed them, killed them and set fire to the house before fleeing in both the couple's Chevrolet Silverado and a stolen SUV.

Police in Lewisburg, W.Va., arrested the Campbells on Jan. 1, 2015, following a shootout, and investigators found the Faulkners' bodies under a mattress in the back of the pickup.

Edward Campbell killed himself two months later in Raleigh’s Central Prison, leaving his son to face trial alone in the case.

Eric Campbell's defense argued throughout three weeks of testimony that Edward Campbell had committed the crimes and that Eric Campbell suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father, which left him incapable of standing up to his father and preventing the carnage in the Faulkners' home.

But prosecutors insisted that one person couldn't have inflicted all of the injuries the Faulkners suffered and that Eric Campbell made "conscious choices and deliberate decisions" to support his father before and after the killings.

Campbell showed no emotion when the jury's recommendation was announced, and he declined to say anything before he was sentenced.

In addition to his life sentences for murder, Campbell was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison for burglary, another 64 to 89 months for robbery, 13 to 25 months for arson and two sentences of six to 17 months for animal cruelty. All of the sentences will run consecutive to his life sentence.