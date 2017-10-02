You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pregnant 16-year-old from High Point was killed late Sunday as she was trying to help her fiancé during a seizure and a car slammed into the back of their stopped car on Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

Bradley Robert Templeton, 20, of High Point, was westbound on I-40 when he had a seizure. His mother said Monday that he has suffered from seizures for about four years and is on medication.

Templeton's 2001 Nissan stopped in the second lane of traffic from the center median near Rock Quarry Road, and his fiancée, Tesla Hill, and his 16-year-old sister, Jessica Templeton, scrambled out of the car to try to help him, authorities said.

Hill, who was five months pregnant, was trying to flag down passing drivers for help, Templeton's mother said. A 911 caller also reported seeing a person waving his or her arms frantically next to a car stopped in the middle of I-40.

Another car pulled in front of the Nissan, and the driver, Phillip Maurice Campbell, 45, of Durham, got out to try to help, authorities said.

A 2015 Ford driven by Oscar Eduardo Bonilla-Martinez, 30, of Clayton, then hit the Nissan from behind and sent the three people standing at the driver's door flying, authorities said.

Hill wound up on the shoulder of the highway next to the median, Jessica Templeton ended up in front of her brother's car, and Campbell wound up on his own car, according to a Raleigh Police Department report.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jessica Templeton and Campbell were taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. There was no word on their conditions Monday.

Bradley Templeton, who was inside the car when it was hit, and Bonilla-Martinez weren't hurt in the crash.

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.

Police noted that the Nissan didn't have its lights or flashers on when it was hit.