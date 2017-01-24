Suspect in school bus stop kidnapping, rape: 'It looks like I'm a monster, and I'm not'
Posted 8:59 a.m. today
Updated 52 minutes ago
Mebane, N.C. — DNA evidence led authorities to charge a 39-year-old Haw River man Monday with abducting a girl from a Mebane school bus stop last fall and sexually assaulting her.
Greg Daniel Overman, of 128 Second St., was charged with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Overman was initially jailed under a $75,000 bond, but a judge raised the bond to $200,000 during a Tuesday afternoon court hearing.
Alamance County District Attorney Pat Nadolski sought a $1 million bond, calling Overman a threat to the public and to himself. Nadolski said that Overman had tried to kill himself in jail early Tuesday.
"It looks like I'm a monster, and I'm not," a sobbing Overman said in court. "I didn't do this. It wasn't like this."
An 11-year-old girl waiting for a school bus on Oct. 11 when a man kidnapped her. She said he drove her to an area near the Orange County line, sexually assaulted her and later let her go. She was able to flag down a passing driver, who took her back to the bus stop, where she spoke with deputies.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said the FBI helped crack the case by expediting the analysis of the DNA samples from a rape kit. The findings came back last week and matched Overman, whose DNA was already on file.
Overman's previous criminal record included six other felony convictions and other misdemeanors dating to 1995, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said.
"When you got a man with six past felony convictions and I don't know how many misdemeanor convictions that has had sex with an 11-year-old, he should never see daylight, in my opinion," Johnson said at a news conference.
Deputies had to go to 10 different residences to find Overman on Monday, Nadolski said.
Investigators are now looking at his cellphone records and are trying to find the vehicle used in the kidnapping, where authorities say at least some of sex crimes happened.
Overman admitted to having sex with the girl but claimed they had a prior relationship, Nadolski said, but there's no other evidence to support that.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Glenda Hightower Jan 24, 5:32 p.m.
What a disgusting monster this man is. He had a "prior relationship" with an 11 year old?? What a sicko. I agree with Mr. Johnson. He should never see daylight.
Linda Tally Jan 24, 5:29 p.m.
Contrary to what the man believes, I think he IS a monster.
Norman Lewis Jan 24, 5:00 p.m.
Child molesters used to have a hard time in prison. Now, they usually just lie about why they are there and make up a story about how someone "lied about me" and got them arrested for some other reason. It would be really bad for him if the regular population inmates found out why he is really there. In the old days, he never would have made it to trial.
Salatheal Hasty Jan 24, 3:38 p.m.
Put him in general population...He'll find plenty of love there!!!
Renee Warren Jan 24, 2:43 p.m.
And this is EXACTLY the very reason why I teach kids practical self defense and how to use their head, to do their best to avoid any type of predator. And I also hope that some of my teachings as a martial artist sink in so that my students will grow up to NOT be like this perp. Best thing a parent can do is have a serious talk w/ their kids (of certain age) letting them know that criminals do walk among us. And for those interested in their personal safety, take up self defense training.
Wayne Smith Jan 24, 1:52 p.m.
Listen very carefully I have very close friends who are lawyers, Pi's and policemen. They all agree the SO registry needs to be reformed. They are diluting it's effectiveness by putting TOO MANY
Wayne Smith Jan 24, 12:59 p.m.
I know people who are involved in the SO registry from the law enforcement side. They say it needs to be reformed. They are spending too much time administrating and following non-violent misdemeanors, that are being put on there by over aggressive DA's. LE says the SO registry should be reserved for true felonious predators who are rapists and pedophiles, NOT stupid immature teenagers.
This guy was probably on their radar but they were spending too much time on Johnny teenager who sent an inappropriate selfie of his ex girlfriend to another friend. Now, all three are on the registry while no one is watching Overman full time. I have written my representatives to reform the registry to just include: rapists, predators and pedophiles, not teenage Johnny Dumbace. BTW most of the people on the registry offenses did not involve children, that's a nugget that is misrepresented as well.
Mary Meadows Jan 24, 12:30 p.m.
It took FOUR MONTHS to get these results back and they were expedited? I'm really concerned about this and also very greatful that numerous other little girls weren't also raped by this monster in the interim. More funds need to be allocated to processing DNA for violent crimes. This is a no brainer to me. About the only positive thing out of this entire story is that the predator didn't kill her - as they do often seem to do.
Sad Fam Jan 24, 11:39 a.m.
This is how the system is broken. The poor child would never have been raped if this FELON with a mile long record was never let out to begin with.
Betsy Riggins Jan 24, 11:22 a.m.
I hope the Alamance jail has all the TV's tuned to the news when this story airs so his cell-mates can treat him in the manner he deserves.