You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18gKq

— Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Thursday's shooting in the 1700 block of Kayla Court in Raleigh, police said.

Travis Jamal Wilkins, 19, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Rodney Leon Torres, 18, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

About a dozen #RPD cruisers near corner of Kaplan & Burgess. @raleighpolice confirms one person shot and taken to hospital. #wral pic.twitter.com/wsLqPa9jkQ — Candace Sweat (@WRALCandace) July 28, 2017

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.