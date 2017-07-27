Local News
Suspect arrested in Raleigh shooting
Posted 10:02 p.m. Thursday
Updated 4:49 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Thursday's shooting in the 1700 block of Kayla Court in Raleigh, police said.
Travis Jamal Wilkins, 19, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Rodney Leon Torres, 18, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.
