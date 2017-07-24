Local News
Surveillance camera captures men stealing TV from Durham home
Posted 4:37 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham deputies are seeking public assistance in identifying three men who were caught on camera during a home invasion last month.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the men broke into a home on Wood Sprite Court at about 10 a.m. on June 5.
Surveillance video shows the men running down a flight of stairs after taking a television and wrist watch from the home.
Authorities said the men entered the house through a side door near the kitchen.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
