— Durham deputies are seeking public assistance in identifying three men who were caught on camera during a home invasion last month.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the men broke into a home on Wood Sprite Court at about 10 a.m. on June 5.

Surveillance video shows the men running down a flight of stairs after taking a television and wrist watch from the home.

Authorities said the men entered the house through a side door near the kitchen.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.