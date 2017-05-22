You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/188fS

— The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that North Carolina lawmakers relied too much on race when redrawing two congressional districts after the 2010 census.

A three-judge panel last year that the 1st Congressional District, which spreads like an octopus across northeast North Carolina and has a tentacle that dips into Durham County, and the 12th Congressional District, which snakes along Interstate 85 between Greensboro and Charlotte, were drawn specifically so that the majority of voters in each were black.

In the majority opinion, Associate Justice Elena Kagan wrote, "A State may not use race as the pre-dominant factor in drawing district lines unless it has a compelling reason. In this case, a three-judge District Court ruled that North Carolina officials violated that bar when they created two districts whose voting-age populations were majority black. ... We affirm."

The case, Cooper vs. Harris, dealt specifically with the outlines of districts 1 and 12.

"Both have quite the history before this Court," Kagan wrote.

Both districts have since been redrawn and the state conducted elections under the new congressional map in 2016.