— Garner police arrested a 17-year-old student of Garner Magnet High School Wednesday night and charged him with making an online threat that prompted elevated security at the school.

Police say Judah Alexander Dennis, of 108 Bayberry Lane, made posts to Snapchat that showed a gun, used threatening language and made reference to the high school and students there.

Those posts were shared with school officials and law enforcement, and the school promised to add security officers for classes on Thursday.

Dennis faces a single charge of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, a felony. He was found at his home shortly before midnight and taken into police custody.

Dennis appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where a judge said he could face up to 39 months in prison if he is convicted. He was given $5,000 bond and released to the custody of a parent. He is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 21.

Superintendent Jim Merrill posted a statement Thursday afternoon urging parents to monitor their child's social media accounts and warn them of the seriousness of making threats online.

"Parents and guardians, please know and share with your students that we take all these threats seriously and investigate fully. Not only are consequences delivered by the schools, but where feasible law enforcement, at our urging, will seek to prosecute," the statement said. "In our school community we do not consider social media threats humorous, cute or insignificant."

Many students said they only reason they came to school Thursday was because they knew Dennis had been taken into custody.

"I don't know him but I've seen him. He was in a group with us, but I didn't think it was going to be him," said student Nesha Dosey.

Principal Carter Hillman said law enforcement and school officials are investigating to determine both potential criminal charges and district violations.