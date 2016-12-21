You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16eNi

— Authorities said Wednesday night that they are experiencing technical difficulties receiving calls from Sprint customers within Vance and Franklin counties.

Authorities said that when a Sprint customer calls 911, the call goes through but dispatchers are unable to hear the caller.

Vance County residents who need emergency assistance are asked to call 252-492-0202 until further notice.

Franklin County Sprint customers who need emergency assistance are asked to call 919-496-2511 until further notice.