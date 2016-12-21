Local News
Sprint customers unable to dial 911 in Vance, Franklin counties
Posted 10:40 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:05 p.m. yesterday
Vance County, N.C. — Authorities said Wednesday night that they are experiencing technical difficulties receiving calls from Sprint customers within Vance and Franklin counties.
Authorities said that when a Sprint customer calls 911, the call goes through but dispatchers are unable to hear the caller.
Vance County residents who need emergency assistance are asked to call 252-492-0202 until further notice.
Franklin County Sprint customers who need emergency assistance are asked to call 919-496-2511 until further notice.
