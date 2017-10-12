Southwest Airlines to fly to Hawaii in 2018
Attention, travelers: Southwest will begin flying to Hawaii.
The airline announced Wednesday that it plans to begin selling tickets to the Pacific paradise in 2018.
"A day long-awaited by our customers, fans, and more than 55,000 of the world's most-loved airline employees is finally within sight—a day that will showcase your hospitality, about as far Southwest as you can go in the U.S.," CEO Gary Kelly said in a press release. "Hawaii is an important place for Southwest Airlines because so many people count on us to take them everywhere they want to go reliably and affordably. We're ready and excited to address a request we've heard for years."
