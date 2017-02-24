You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A teacher with the Nash-Rocky Mount School system was arrested Thursday after authorities said she engaged in a sexual relationship with a student.

Authorities said faculty at Southern Nash High School were alerted on Feb. 16 to the fact that teacher Rebecca Shea Reeves, 33, was involved in an intimate relationship with a student that began in October.

According to the Southern Nash High School website, Reeves is a family and consumer sciences teacher at the school.

The Nash-Rocky Mount School System’s central office was made aware of the situation, conducted an internal investigation and forwarded the findings to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, who obtained warrants for Reeves’ arrest.

Reeves was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student. She was being held under $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.