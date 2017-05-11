Local News
Soldier killed, two injured in car wreck on Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg, N.C. — One soldier was killed and two other soldiers were injured in a car wreck on Fort Bragg late Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Bragg officials.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Plank Road and Vass Road near Mott Lake.
At least one person was taken to Womack Army Medical Center by helicopter.
