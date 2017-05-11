  • Weather

    Severe Weather Map 11 NC counties and 2 VA counties are under alert, including Johnston, Halifax, Mecklenburg, VA, and Northampton counties. Details

Local News

Soldier killed, two injured in car wreck on Fort Bragg

Posted 30 minutes ago
Updated 18 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Fort Bragg, N.C. — One soldier was killed and two other soldiers were injured in a car wreck on Fort Bragg late Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Bragg officials.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Plank Road and Vass Road near Mott Lake.

At least one person was taken to Womack Army Medical Center by helicopter.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all