You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/183an

— One soldier was killed and two other soldiers were injured in a car wreck on Fort Bragg late Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Bragg officials.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Plank Road and Vass Road near Mott Lake.

At least one person was taken to Womack Army Medical Center by helicopter.