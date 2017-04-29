  • Weather

Small kitchen explosion closes Fayetteville Cheddar's restaurant

Posted 9:59 p.m. yesterday

WRAL News
Cumberland County, N.C. — The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville is closed after a small explosion occurred in the kitchen, according to Fayetteville authorities.

One employee was injured, and 200 people were evacuated from the restaurant.

Authorities reported no major structural damage.

The health department has been requested, as the incident happened inside of a restaurant.

