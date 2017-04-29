You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17xTx

— The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville is closed after a small explosion occurred in the kitchen, according to Fayetteville authorities.

One employee was injured, and 200 people were evacuated from the restaurant.

Authorities reported no major structural damage.

The health department has been requested, as the incident happened inside of a restaurant.