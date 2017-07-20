Local News
Silver Alert issued for 93-year-old Robeson County man
Posted 4 minutes ago
Robeson County, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 93-year-old Red Springs man.
Authorities said James Alford was last seen at about 2 p.m. at the Red Springs Assisted Living facility in the 1300 block of East 4th Avenue.
Alford is described as being black, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has short silver hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said Alford was last seen wearing a baseball cap, gray and black long-sleeved shirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.
Anybody with information is asked to call Red Springs police at 910-843-3454.
