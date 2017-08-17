Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Raleigh man
Posted 1:14 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing 81-year-old Raleigh man.
Frank Edwin Adkins, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 109 Rosehaven Drive.
Adkins is described as being white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has short, white hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities believe Adkins may be driving a gray 2008 Toyota Avalon with North Carolina license plate DCC-9299.
