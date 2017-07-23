3 injured in shooting at north Raleigh nightclub
Raleigh, N.C. — Officials confirmed that shots were fired overnight at a Raleigh nightclub.
Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of N. Market Drive in a strip mall near Triangle Town Center.
Three victims were transported to WakeMed with injuries they sustained during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
An investigation is underway.
