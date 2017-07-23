You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials confirmed that shots were fired overnight at a Raleigh nightclub.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of N. Market Drive in a strip mall near Triangle Town Center.

Three victims were transported to WakeMed with injuries they sustained during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

An investigation is underway.