3 injured in shooting at north Raleigh nightclub

Posted 53 minutes ago
Updated 21 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Officials confirmed that shots were fired overnight at a Raleigh nightclub.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of N. Market Drive in a strip mall near Triangle Town Center.

Three victims were transported to WakeMed with injuries they sustained during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

An investigation is underway.

