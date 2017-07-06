You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 37-year-old woman was charged with breaking into a Goldsboro restaurant in March and stealing cash and payroll checks from a safe.

Goldsboro police said Jessica Anne Williams, of Seven Springs, broke into the Ruby Tuesday at 2609 North Park Drive and used a generic password to open the restaurant's safe. Once the safe was open, Williams stole $1,300 in cash and $173.32 in payroll checks, police said.

The theft was reported the next morning when the restaurant manager discovered the money was missing.

Warrants for Williams' arrest were issued on June 2, and she was taken into custody on June 24 during a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Wayne County.

Williams was charged with breaking and entering, safecracking and larceny. She was jailed under a $115,000 secured bond.