— A man shot his wife during an argument Thursday evening in Whitakers before killing himself, officials said.

The incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of Shearin Road just after 7 p.m., according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. When law enforcement arrived, they found Toby Rosser dead on the front porch and his wife, Trudy Rosser, unconscious but breathing.

Trudy Rosser was taken to a local hospital and was then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said the Rossers went to visit a family member when they started arguing. The couple got out of their vehicle, and Toby Rosser retrieved a firearm and shot his wife on the front porch.

Toby Rosser then threatened family members with the same gun before he shot and killed himself.