Posted 5:19 a.m. today Updated 5:46 a.m. today

— Johnston County officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on Hidden Acres Drive in Clayton.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened but would not release more information.

Shell casings littering the ground were visible at the scene.