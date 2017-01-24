Local News

Shell casings litter ground at Clayton shooting scene

Johnston County officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on Hidden Acres Drive.
Clayton, N.C. — Johnston County officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on Hidden Acres Drive in Clayton.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened but would not release more information.

Shell casings littering the ground were visible at the scene.

