— Shaw University announced on Monday that it will elevate Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Paulette Dillard will serve as interim president throughout the duration of a national search for its next president.

Dillard replaces Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, who recently announced her resignation from Shaw to assume an executive position at Howard University.

"The board thinks Dr. Dillard is the ideal selection to lead this institution at this time as she has broad support among faculty, students and alumni," said Chairman Joseph Bell. "Her experience, the respect she holds among faculty and staff, and the gains she has helped to create throughout the university are invaluable assets as we look to define the next era of leadership for our university while upholding the milestones the university has already achieved."

Dillard has held senior leadership positions at SmithKline, Quest Diagnostics and Clark Atlanta University's Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development.



Dillard earned an MBA from Belmont University's Jack Massey School of Business and a Ph.D. in cell biology from Clark Atlanta University.

"It is my distinguished honor to lead this extraordinary university," Dillard said. "I look forward to working with the board to plot continued success in our areas of strength, and to visualize new opportunities to grow Shaw's brand in workforce development and community support."