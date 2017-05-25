You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A registered sex offender who has twice been charged with failing to notify local authorities of his home address was arrested Wednesday in connection with a rape at Duke University Medical Center.

Timothy D. Hargrove, 43, of 2407 N. Roxboro St., was charged with second-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation and being a sex offender with a child on the premises. He was being held in the Durham County jail under a $1.2 million bond.

The alleged assault occurred at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Erwin Road, according to an incident report. Duke University police and Durham police are investigating the incident.

"An isolated, non-employee security incident occurred Wednesday morning involving an alleged assailant known to the victim. The assailant was immediately apprehended, and there were no additional security concerns," Duke Health spokeswoman Sarah Avery said in an email to WRAL News.

Hargrove was charged on Feb. 26 and again two weeks ago with failure to register his address as a sex offender with local authorities. He was released on an unsecured bond after the February arrest, according to court records. It's unclear whether he was required to post any bond following his May 11 arrest.

His criminal record includes a 2004 conviction for second-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; a 2013 conviction for assault by strangulation and habitual misdemeanor assault, for which he later had his probation revoked because of another assault; and charges of assault on a female dating to the mid-1990s, according to state Department of Public Safety records.