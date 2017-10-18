Settlement proposed in lawsuit over transgender bathroom access

You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has reached a proposed settlement of a federal lawsuit over transgender access to public bathrooms filed after state lawmakers passed House Bill 2 last year.

The deal, which still must be approved by a federal judge, would allow transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their choice in public buildings controlled by administrative agencies, including most state offices in downtown Raleigh, highway rest stops and state parks and historic sites.

The University of North Carolina system, which was also a defendant in the federal lawsuit, and Republican legislative leaders, who intervened in the dispute, aren't part of the proposed settlement.

Chris Brook, legal director for the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said lawmakers and UNC system officials declined to sign on to the settlement.

"We reached out to all parties but ultimately negotiated in earnest with the administration," Brook said.

Cooper also signed an executive order Wednesday forbidding state agencies from discriminating against people based on gender identity and extended the prohibition to state contractors and subcontractors.

"It’s not enough to just say we won’t discriminate, we must show it," Cooper said in an online post. "After working with the business community and the LGBT advocacy community, I’m proud to act on our shared belief that people should not face discrimination or harassment because of who they are."

Legislative lawyers are reviewing both the consent decree in the federal lawsuit and Cooper's executive order, according to a spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger.

Days after the General Assembly passed House Bill 2 in March 2016, requiring that people use bathrooms in schools and other government buildings that match the gender listed on their birth certificates, three transgender people filed suit, arguing that the news state law violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution.

House Bill 2, which was adopted to head off a Charlotte ordinance that would have required businesses to allow transgender people to use their bathroom of their choice, also created a statewide nondiscrimination policy that excluded gay and transgender people and barred cities and counties from extending such protections to them.

The law brought national scorn on the state, with businesses scrapping planned expansions, organizations canceling conventions in North Carolina and the NBA, the Atlantic Coast Conference and other groups moving sporting events out of the state.

Cooper and lawmakers agreed in March to repeal House Bill 2 and replace it with legislation that continued to put the state in control of who could use which public bathroom and blocked local nondiscrimination ordinances until the end of 2020.

"HB 2 and [replacement legislation] HB 142 remain shameful and discriminatory attacks on LGBT people that should never have been signed into law, but under this proposed consent decree, North Carolina would finally affirm the right of transgender people to use facilities that match their gender," Karen Anderson, executive director of the ACLU of North Carolina, said in a statement.

Cooper's executive order reaffirms some of the protections for LGBT state workers put in place last year by former Gov. Pat McCrory, but it rescinds sections of McCrory's order dealing with bathroom access. Neither executive order extended to local governments or schools.

"It is important to note that some of the worst portions of the HB2 compromise, HB142, remain on the books and continue to cause real harm to LGBTQ North Carolinians every day," Matt Hirschy, interim executive director of advocacy group Equality North Carolina, said in a statement. "While the executive order issued today is a step in the right direction, the fact remains that a majority of LGBTQ North Carolinians lack protections in housing, employment and public accommodations."